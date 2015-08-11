Parthiepan, whose last film as director — Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam — impressed audiences, will next be seen playing an important role in director Perarasu’s film Tihar.

Sources say that the actor plays a don in the film, which will have Unni Mukunthan and Akansha Puri playing the lead.

The film, portions of which have been shot in Chennai, Kerala and in Dubai, is believed to have extensive stunt sequences.

Perarasu, who has a penchant for giving his films names of places as titles, seems to have slightly departed from the practice in this film, which is believed to be on the life of a ‘number-one’ gangster.

Apart from Parthiepan, the film will also feature M S Baskar, Riyaz Khan, Manoj K Jain and Devan.

The film, sources say, is likely to hit screens on August 21.