CHENNAI: After Kamal Haasan's Utthama Villain‎ was stalled from releasing by it's financiers at the last minute, Dhanush's Maari is facing the 'tappankoothu' music. After an apparent standoff between the financiers and the lab extended into Thursday night, the film's overseas premieres needed to be cancelled.

Thousands of film buffs in Malaysia, Singapore and the Middle East were distraught to see notices informing them of the cancellation. The film stars Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal with music by Anirudh.

A source with Qube Cinema, which is handling the overseas and regional release of the Balaji Mohan-directed flick confirmed, "There is an issue with the clearances to come from Gemini lab. There are some dues that need to be given and they have waited till the last minute to exert pressure. We are hoping that it will be sorted out and the licenses sent any minute." This was a little after 11 pm which effectively meant that theatres had given up on a midnight premiere in those centres. A representative with the film's unit said that it was a "distributor issue," and would not affect it's local release.

Maari has built up a lot of expectation because of Dhanush's tremendous track record going in. The film produced by Magic Frames Entertainment - Sarath Kumar and Radhika with Listin Stephen - is being co-produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films.



The movie's distributors have brokered a hard deal by managing to wangle close to 340 screens at a time when Baahubali is holding sway at the box office. ‎If the film fails to make it to screens in Tamil Nadu, then theatre owners will scramble to play Baahubali for a second straight week.