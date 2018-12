Express Features By

Actor-Director m Sasikumar broke his arm, in an accident, while working for director Bala’s movie Tarai tappattai. The film has Varalakshmi Sarathkumar as a part of the cast as well.

In an unexpected accident while filming an aggressive fight scene with a villain, Sasikumar fractured a bone in his left arm. He had been filming the fight scene for the past one week,

To recuperate, Sasikumar has gone to Madurai and the rest of the crew has returned to Chennai.He would resume shooting shortly.