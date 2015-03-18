Ilaiyaraaja recently got to experience the power of 3D viewing when a special screening of the upcoming period flick Rudhramadevi was held for him. The team behind the magnum opus starring Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Nithya Menon held a special screening of the trailer for the legendary composer at SPI Cinemas. As soon as the trailer was done with, Ilaiyaraaja was extremely thrilled at the experience and said that he was certain that the film would go on to become a roaring success. He even complimented the director Gunasekar on his vision in having crafted such an elaborate film, with such extensive sets and such a varied star cast. It may be recalled that Gunasekar is the man who successfully wrote and directed the original film that was later remade as Ghillie with Vijay in the lead. This film is being produced under the Sri Thenandal Films banner, a brand that Ilaiyaraaja has some fond memories about from the late 80’s.