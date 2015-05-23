Film- Kamara Kattu

Director- Ramki Ramakrishnan

Cast- Yuvan, Sriram, Raksha Raj, Manishajith, Vasu Vikram, Pakoda Pandi.

It’s a coming-of-age saga with a supernatural element woven in. Kamara Kattu revolves around four class XII students— two boys and two girls — and their siblings. Depicting their romance, the falling out, and the repercussion of it on their lives, it touches on adolescent love, betrayal and vendetta. The film opens with the two sisters, Poonkodi and Malarkodi, who are believed to be possessed by spirits, taken to a Swamiji for exorcism. With ghosts of two boys popping up, the Swamiji washes his hands off the matter, informing them that the ghosts of the boys were determined to have their vendetta. Then, there is a backstory — love affairs gone awry, when the girls join college, and enamoured of a luxurious lifestyle, ditch their respective boyfriends and latch on to a couple of wealthy college guys. The second half turns a tad bizarre with not just the two ghosts, but quite a few other spirits tormenting the sisters. The screenplay and its treatment lack appeal and the film is neither funny nor horrifying. With 164 minutes of viewing time, it fails to generate any excitement or interest.