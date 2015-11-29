Home Entertainment Tamil

Review: 144 is a Mildly Pleasant Watch

Set against two feuding villages, the film revolves around a professional thief, a car driver, a deaf-mute sculptor and the heist they plan. It’s about how the trio circumvent Section 144 imposed on the villages once a year and steal and hide the gold without the cops suspecting them. Though the screenplay is fairly neat, the fun moments are few and far between.

144.pngThe plot has some colourful characters. Dhesu (Shiva). a thief, Kalyani (Oviya), a sex worker who helps Dhesu, Rayappan, a jewellery shop owner who finds his showroom burgled; Madan, Rayappan’s driver (Selvan); Divya ,Rayappan’s daughter (Sruthi) in love with Madan; Ravi a ruthless thug determined to get back the gold he suspects Rayappan has stolen; and a deaf-mute sculptor (Ramdoss) who plays a crucial role in the heist.

With these quirky characters, the director weaves a tale of a heist gone awry and the consequences the perpetrators have to face. Not strained much, the actors go with the flow, fitting in comfortably. Shiva’s poker-faced act and Ashok Selvan’s image make-over works to the film’s advantage. The female leads too get to be an integral part of the plot.

Hilarious is the scene where Rayappan boasts to the thug about how cleverly he had hidden the gold bars in a highly protected Ganesha idol. While on a parallel track we watch the thieves effortlessly breaking through each of the codes and getting to the gold. It’s easily one of the best moments in the film. The final ‘magic show’ by the thug is a funny one, leading to a free for all at the end.

Amusing at times, juvenile at others, the screenplay could have done with more punch and fritz. A crisper narration too could have helped in sustaining the plot’s momentum and pace. A promising effort by a debutant maker, ‘144’ is a mildly pleasant watch.

