The audio of director Pandiraj’s Pasanga 2 (Haiku), which features child actors Kavin and Nayana in the lead, and a number of other actors including Suriya and Amala Paul in important roles, was released amid much fanfare at Sathyam Cinemas over the weekend.

Speaking on the occasion, director Pandiraj, who impressed the audience with his first film, Pasanga (2009), said, “I have tried to convey an important message to society through this film.

“When I was wondering how to communicate a good message to society in a simple way, I realised if we presented such a message through a popular actor, it would be delivered easily.”

Haiku, which means a short poem in Japanese, is a film that will showcase the experiences of school children living in cities. The film is about children with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD).

Several celebrities from the film industry, including actors Suriya and Amala Paul, directors A L Vijay, Ram, Suseenthiran, Samudrakani and Seenu Ramasamy, were present at the audio launch. Music is composed by Arrol Corelli.

Interestingly, the brand Britannia has joined hands with the film unit. They are to conduct a month-long ‘Meet Suriya’ contest that will begin on November 15, and around 30 lucky kids who win the contest will get a chance to meet the actor.

The entry forms will be on the Rs 5 and Rs 10 biscuit packs, available across five Southern states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the association with Pasanga 2, Vinay from Britannia Milk Bikis said, “It is important we let children be children and allow them to live their childhood the way they want to. That is the philosophy of this film and also, of our brand. So, we felt it was a beautiful fit.”

He added that the packets will have the philosophy of Pasanga 2 printed on them.

“Kids will have to fill a form that will require them to tell why they liked Pasanga 2. From the entries, 30 lucky people will be chosen to meet Suriya,” he said.