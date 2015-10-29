Even as the team of Inji Iduppazhagi gears up to launch the audio of their film today, there is news that Hansika Motwani will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film. Sources close to the film unit suggest that although the film is ready, there is a pre-climax portion in which several celebrities will make an appearance. Hansika, sources say, will be one of them.

Hansika, who has just returned to Chennai from Canada, is believed to have agreed to do the cameo appearance as the request came from her friend Arya, with whom she has acted in Meaghamann(2014). Produced by PVP Cinema and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Inji Iduppazhagi starring Anushka Shetty, Arya, Sonal Chauhan, Urvashi, Prakash Raj and others, is titled Size Zero in Telugu.