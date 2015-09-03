Actress Namitha, who was missing from the limelight for quite a while, is back in the news. The actress, who has lost a considerable amount of weight, yesterday announced that she is now open to acting again and that she is also likely to give politics a shot.

At a press conference called by Sakshi wellness clinic, the institute that helped the actress get rid of the extra flab, she said, “I had gone into a depression and as a result, started eating more to feel better. This made me put on weight. I tried out many options but nothing worked. It was then that I joined this clinic and now in a matter of three months, I have lost close to 18 kilograms.”

When asked what her future plans were, the actress said that she was listening to scripts and that she would be acting soon. “I am looking to be an action-heroine,” the actress said and disclosed that she was a trained boxer.

To another question on whether she still harboured intentions of getting in to politics, she said, “I will definitely get into politics as I want to do something for the people of this state.”

Asked if she would be contesting the Assembly elections, due next year, the actress said, “It’s too early to say. I have received invitations from a couple of parties to join them. But I haven’t made any decisions on that issue as of now.”