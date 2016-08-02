When filmmaker Gautham Menon tweeted thanking Suriya, Jyotika and the crew of Kaakha Kaakha (2003) recently, it raised many eyebrows as they had a fallout while planning to work on a film titled Druva Natchathiram. Gautham wrote: “Thank you Suriya, Jyotika, Harris, RD, Anthony, Rajeevan, Tamarai, my producer Thanu sir and everybody else on the team! 13 Yrs Of Trooper #ANBUSELVAN (sic).”

The tweet went viral, garnering over 1,400 likes. Gautham also tweeted: “Thank you!Kaakha Kaakha is special and wouldn’t have been possible without the intensity of Suriya. Humbled KK is an inspiration to so many police officers (sic).” Suriya responded: “It’s Jo’s and my all-time favourite film! One film that changed everything for me! Thank you, Gautham (sic).”

It looks like the two have buried their differences. But can we can expect them to team up soon?