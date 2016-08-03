Saamy 2 on cards!

Home Entertainment Tamil

The trailer-cum-audio of the Vikram-Nayanthara-Nithya Menen-starrer Iru Mugan was  launched amid much fanfare

The trailer-cum-audio of the Vikram-Nayanthara-Nithya Menen-starrer Iru Mugan was  launched here on Tuesday amid much fanfare. Interspersed with commercial elements and technical aspects, the actor is seen in dual roles — a RAW agent and a transgender villain — in this sci-fi action-thriller, which will hit the screens in September.

Besides music composer Harris Jayaraj, producer Shibu Thameens, and director Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi fame, the event saw celebrities like Sivakarthikeyan, Nivin Pauly and director Hari.

While the trailer has received a good response, Hari, who is directing S-III (part 3 of the Singam franchise), says he will team up with Vikram for Saamy 2. The two will reunite for a sequel after 13 years. The director said sequels bring in a big opening as they have the goodwill of the original. He even ended the film with the words: “Saamyin vettai Thodarum”, hinting of a sequel.

Hari said that Harris Jayaraj would be scoring the music and Shibu Thameens would produce it. Saamy (2003) had Vikram playing a Tirunelveli-based Deputy Commissioner, but there was no news about whether  Trisha, who played the leading lady in the original, would be a part of this. The fans went crazy as they went on to ape the famous line:  “Oru Chaamy, Rendu Chaamy, Moonu Chaamy, Naal Chaamy, Anju Chaamy...Aaru Chaamy”. Saamy enjoyed a good run at the box-office. It looks like the shooting of the sequel will begin sometime by the end of this year.

