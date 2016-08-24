If the industry grapevine is to go by, Amala Paul, will be reprising her role in the Kannada remake of the Dhanush-starrer Velai Illa Pattadhari (VIP).

Sources say that the makers have finalised Kannada actor Ravichandran’s son Manoranjan has been roped in to play Dhanush’s role. Nanda Kishore will helm the film while Rockline Productions, will be bankrolling the project. Sources add, “The makers were keen to have Amala on board since she played the role in the original. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised and they will begin shooting after that.”

Meanwhile, Amala has Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai trilogy opposite Dhanush, besides the Sudeep-starrer Hebbuli, in her kitty, which will be her debut Sandalwood ventue.