Scores of students interested in filmmaking and cinematography were in for a treat on Tuesday as cinematographer Santosh Sivan participated in an interactive session as a part of The New Indian Express’ ThinkEdu conclave at ITC Grand Chola. Enthusiastic youngsters posed a range of questions to the cinematographer who impressed them with his answers. He also spoke about his experiences and lessons he learnt. Sharing an experience, the cinematographer said, “I once got an assignment where I was sent to the Himalayas. At a school there, all the kids had swords as it was in a forest. As I was going there, a few children spotted tiger pugmarks. I wondered if a tiger was waiting to make a meal out of me. I asked them, ’What do you do if you see a tiger?’ They said, ‘Run very fast and climb very tall tree very fast.’ I said, ‘I can’t run very fast and I can’t climb a tree very fast either. What do I do?’ One of them replied, ‘No problem, sir! You see tiger. You learn very fast!’”