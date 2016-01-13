Home Entertainment Tamil

Pitchaikaran: A Story of a Beggar Becoming a Millionaire

In an exclusive chat with City Express, director Sasi opens up about the plot of his next film, Pitchaikaran, featuring Vijay Antony and Satna Titus in the lead

Published: 13th January 2016 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2016 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Pitchaikaran

It’s a title that has had the whole industry wondering about the plot of the film. Pitchaikaran — director Sasi’s next film with music director and actor Vijay Antony and Satna Titus in the lead, has had even industry pundits playing guessing games. In fact, the title had made many wonder why Vijay Antony would play the role of a beggar, especially at a time when he has consistently been delivering hits.

Breaking the suspense, director Sasi tells City Express, “Actually, it’s the story of a millionaire. At one point, the protagonist had to beg and what he learns then transforms him.”

But why should a big shot be forced to beg? What is the transformation he undergoes? “Ah, for that you need to watch the film,” laughs Sasi, and discloses, albeit reluctantly, a few details about the film.

Pitchaikarana.jpg“This film is inspired by a true story which I read in a magazine. I was impressed by what I read and therefore I chose to make this film. The incident happened in Coimbatore. But I cannot reveal anything  more than that,” he says.

Needless to say, the plot is intriguing. Did he write this script specially for Vijay Antony? “No, I don’t write scripts for heroes. I have never done that nor will I do it hereafter. I finished this script and was looking for someone to play a crorepati when I realised that Vijay Antony would be apt for this role. So, we  approached him and that was how it all started,” says Sasi.

Though he remined tightlipped about the plot, he was more than happy to talk about his female leads, Satna Titus. “We were in a situation where we had to begin shooting immediately.  I was worried if I would be able to find the right person to play the female lead. Vijay Antony suggested I meet Satna, who had  actually been chosen to play the female lead in his earlier film Salim but who, for some reason, could not be a part of that project.  We auditioned her and she fit perfectly for the role,” explains Sasi.

That brings us to the question of what role Satna plays in the film. “She plays an entrepreneur, who has completed MBA and is running a pizza shop,” he  says.

The film, which has been shot in Pollachi, Kerala, Pondicherry and Chennai, was  completed in just 63 days. Now, sources in the industry say that the makers are looking to release it by the end of January.

Finally, ask Sasi what the viewers will get to take away from his film and he  winks, “Life.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp