Pitchaikaran: A Story of a Beggar Becoming a Millionaire

It’s a title that has had the whole industry wondering about the plot of the film. Pitchaikaran — director Sasi’s next film with music director and actor Vijay Antony and Satna Titus in the lead, has had even industry pundits playing guessing games. In fact, the title had made many wonder why Vijay Antony would play the role of a beggar, especially at a time when he has consistently been delivering hits.

Breaking the suspense, director Sasi tells City Express, “Actually, it’s the story of a millionaire. At one point, the protagonist had to beg and what he learns then transforms him.”

But why should a big shot be forced to beg? What is the transformation he undergoes? “Ah, for that you need to watch the film,” laughs Sasi, and discloses, albeit reluctantly, a few details about the film.

“This film is inspired by a true story which I read in a magazine. I was impressed by what I read and therefore I chose to make this film. The incident happened in Coimbatore. But I cannot reveal anything more than that,” he says.

Needless to say, the plot is intriguing. Did he write this script specially for Vijay Antony? “No, I don’t write scripts for heroes. I have never done that nor will I do it hereafter. I finished this script and was looking for someone to play a crorepati when I realised that Vijay Antony would be apt for this role. So, we approached him and that was how it all started,” says Sasi.

Though he remined tightlipped about the plot, he was more than happy to talk about his female leads, Satna Titus. “We were in a situation where we had to begin shooting immediately. I was worried if I would be able to find the right person to play the female lead. Vijay Antony suggested I meet Satna, who had actually been chosen to play the female lead in his earlier film Salim but who, for some reason, could not be a part of that project. We auditioned her and she fit perfectly for the role,” explains Sasi.

That brings us to the question of what role Satna plays in the film. “She plays an entrepreneur, who has completed MBA and is running a pizza shop,” he says.

The film, which has been shot in Pollachi, Kerala, Pondicherry and Chennai, was completed in just 63 days. Now, sources in the industry say that the makers are looking to release it by the end of January.

Finally, ask Sasi what the viewers will get to take away from his film and he winks, “Life.”