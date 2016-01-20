The unit of the Tamil film Pitchaikkaran, featuring music director and actor Vijay Antony in the lead, has chosen to change a phrase in the lyrics of a song, which had offended a certain section of doctors in the state.

Talking to Express, Director Sasi said, "We are in the process of changing the lyrics of the song. We are changing the phrase 'Kotavula seetu vangi' to 'Kasu Kuduthu seetu Vangi..."

On Tuesday, the Doctors' Association for Social Equality (DASE) had taken exception to the lines 'Kotavula Seetu Vangi doctor Aaguran,Thappu Thappa Voosi Pottu Saagadikiran' (People who become doctors using reservation are killing patients with wrong medication) in the song, which they claimed was aimed at degrading doctors from the backward communities.

In a statement, DASE secretary G R Ravindranath had condemned the song's lyrics, which he said were not only untrue but also poisonous in nature. The secretary had urged the state government to not only ban the song but also initiate action against the lyricist, the music director, director and producer of the film.

Responding to the statement, Vijay Antony, in a statement, said, "In the song, what lyricist Logan has sought to convey is that how some rich people, who, despite not having the requisite educational qualifications, end up becoming doctors by paying lakhs and crores to some private institutions. Such people bring disrepute to this noble community of doctors.

He did not write this song to insult doctors from the backward communities. In fact, both the lyricist, Logan, and the singer Velmurugan are both from the backward communities themselves who have excelled in their professions."

Asking people not to tarnish their reputation on the basis of just one line, Vijay Antony urged the audience to listen to the entire song to know the motive behind writing such a song.

"What we have sought to do through this song is highlight the problems of the downtrodden. We had no intention of hurting anybody," he said, adding, "As some of them could not understand the word quota, we have changed it to Kasu Koduththu... now."