Shruti Haasan plays a journalist in 'Singam 3'

CHENNAI: Actress Shruti Haasan, who is currently shooting for Suriya-starrer Tamil actioner "Singam 3" aka "S3" in Vishakhapatnam, reportedly plays a journalist in the film.

"Shruti plays as Vidya, a journalist who helps Suriya crack a big case. By working together, they bring down the empire of the antagonist," a source from the film's unit told IANS.

Shruti will shoot for "S3" till the month end, before returning to the sets of her father Kamal Haasan's trilingual film -- "Sabash Naidu".

Directed by Hari, "S3" is the third instalment in the "Singam" franchise and it also stars Anushka Shetty among a battalion of supporting actors.

Suriya dons khaki yet again in the film, which has music by Harris Jayaraj.