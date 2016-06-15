NEW DELHI: Superstar Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar have completed 100 days of shoot for their upcoming movie ‘2.o,’ a sequel to2010-hit ‘Enthiran.’

Director Shankar Shanmugham took to his Twitter handle to share his picture with the Thalavia in his ‘Chitti’ avatar and wrote alongside, “100th day of 2.o shoot. Ufff...finishd 2 major action sequncs including d climax with Superstar n Akshay.Loading 50%”

The film, scheduled to release in 2017, will feature Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside the ‘Housefull 3’ actor as an evil, scary scientist and Amy Jackson.

Reportedly, the first look poster of ‘2.o’ will be unveiled this September.