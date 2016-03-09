Home Entertainment Tamil

Natpathigaram 79: A Feel-good Entertainer on Friendship, Love and Family Values

Natpathigaram 79, which is to hit screens this Friday, will feature Raj Bharath, who did an impressive job playing a lead role in Myskkin’s Onnaiyum Aattukuttiyum (2013). The film will also feature Amzath Khan, Reshmi Menon and Tejaswi Madivada in lead roles.

“Technically, Andhra Mess should have been my first film in (which I play) a lead role. However, as its release is getting delayed, this film will be the first in which I play a lead role,” says Raj Bharath.

Directed by Ravichandran, Natpathigaram 79, the actor says, will be a contemporary take on friendship, love and family values. “It is a simple, feel-good emotional entertainer,” says the actor.

“I play Jeeva, a very decisive character who is clear about what he wants. He has the potential to examine issues through others’ points of view,” he says, adding that his biggest challenge was to be “very subtle in certain sequences as the character required it.”

What next after Natpathigaram? Says the actor, “I have worked in Sigai, which also features Kathir of Kirumi (2015) fame. Kathir plays a transgender in the film. It is a thriller and the entire story takes place in just 24 hours. The film has shaped up so well that the makers are now considering taking it to Cannes.”

