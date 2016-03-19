In a move that's sure to please fans, A R Rahman, G V Prakash and Rajeev Menon will join hands for a film. Sources say music director-actor G V Prakash, who already seems to have established himself as a bankable hero in the Tamil and Telugu film industries with back-to-back hits in Darling (2015) and Trisha Illana Nayanthara (2015), will play the lead in director Rajeev Menon’s next film.

Sources add that Oscar winner A R Rahman himself will score the film's music. “This will be a very important film for all three stars. Director Rajeev Menon has come up with this script after doing extensive research. Although it is a research-based script, it will also be a thorough commercial entertainer,” says a source in the industry.

This is the third time that A R Rahman and Rajeev Menon will work together. Their first two films, Minsara Kanavu (1997) and Kandukodein Kandukondein (2000) got critical acclaim.

Another source says, “Rahman sir is excited about this project. He was very impressed by the script.” So, will GV Prakash, who is also a top-ranking music composer, join hands with Rahman to score the music? “Absolutely not. Only A R Rahman will score this film's music. G V Prakash will not be involved,” says the source.

There has been no confirmation on when the film will go on floors, but sources say work on the project will start in a couple of months.