In what could well be a first in Tamil cinema, a film is being made on horse racing and betting. Titled Ennodu Vilayadu, the film features actors Bharath and Kathir of Kirumi fame in the lead along with actors Sanchita Shetty and Chandini.

Speaking to City Express, Arun Krishnasamy, director of the film, says, “My film will have a lot of emotional content. It will revolve around horse races, those involved in betting and the kind of lives they lead.”

Speaking about the practice of betting, he says, “Betting is something that not only keeps drawing the person into it, but also everybody else who is associated with him or her.”

In the film, Kathir plays an IT professional who comes to Chennai from Tiruchy. Bharath plays an accounting executive who is into betting big time.Sanchita too plays an IT professional, while Chandini is a guitarist.

Clarifying that his film is not based on real life incidents, Arun says, “My film will have very interesting screenplay.”

He adds, “The pace at which the story moves will keep you at the edge of your seat. The climax of my film will be a race. In fact, we have finished shooting it in Mysore.”

Arun discloses that the work on the film is almost over and it will hit the screens soon. “Post-production work is underway. Another 10 days and the work will be over. We hope to release our film in June,” he says.