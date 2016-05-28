It was meant to be a rollicking fun ride. But the screenplay with its hotchpotch of situations, innumerable characters and numerous subplots, makes for a lackluster scenario, and the insipid narration doesn’t make matters any better. The film falls flat at all levels, viewing it a tedious boring affair.

The film opens with two newborn males exchanged at birth. Their families leave the hospital none the wiser, even as a hospital staff runs behind to inform them about the blunder. But why the hospital never bothers to contact them later remains a mystery! One of the boys is brought up by an auto driver and the other by a businessman.

The narration fast-forwards to a decade later, the two boys, both named Srishanth, studying in the same class. There’s a half-hearted attempt to create rivalry between them. Their names lead to confusion and mistaken identities. There are quite a few other tracks that run parallel to this. A group of four kidnappers who bungle up every attempt of theirs; a CID officer who appears in various disguises, mostly as a beggar and a tramp; Priya, an actor who elopes with her lover to the chagrin of her money-minded aunt; a disgruntled producer who kidnaps Priya to force her to do a film for him; and a thug who arranges for his rival’s son Srishanth to be kidnapped.

Its about how the kidnapping goes awry and the consequences of it on the lives of all concerned. The episodes border on the juvenile and the scenario worsens as the narration progresses. Power Star, lending his voice for a kuthu song and dancing to it, in no way improves the situation. It’s a free-for-all at the end, the characters all converging at a spot. The actors seem to have had a lot of fun while making the film. But unfortunately they haven’t managed to pass even an iota of it to the viewer. Sutta Palam.. is one big yawn!

Film: Sutta Palam Sudadha Palam Director: Siva G Cast: Raja, kashmira, Robot Shankar,Mahanadi Shankar, Pahalwan Ranganathan, Kingkong