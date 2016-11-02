Washington awards Crazy Mohan

By Express News Service

Theatre artiste-actor-playwright-screenplay writer Crazy Mohan won an award from the Governor of Maryland, Washington, for his humour sense, poetry and paintings by the Secretary of the State recently in Washington DC during the play Google Gadotgachan.

On learning about the honour, Kamal Haasan, for whose films (Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1991), Avvai Shanmugi (1996), Panchathanthiram (2002) and more), Mohan had written comedy sequences, took to Twitter and wrote “Not surprising. Mohan got an award from Governor of Maryland Washington for humour poetry & paintings. Congrats. Stay crazy Mr. Mohan (sic).”