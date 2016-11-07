A ‘rock’ing night

By Express News Service

As part of the two-day NH7 weekender, The British Alt Rock Band, Dinosaur Pile-Up, performed in Hyderabad on Sunday. Shruti Haasan, who announced her collaboration with them in May, was seen enjoying their music. A source said, “She was shooting in Hyderabad for her film with Pawan Kalyan. After pack up, she attended the concert with Lakshmi Manchu and Rana Daggubati. Shruti has been quite busy with her films and also for the music work she’s doing in London. Despite her hectic schedule, she was glad she found time to be able to watch the band perform on her home turf.”