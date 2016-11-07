Home Entertainment Tamil

A ‘rock’ing night

Dinosaur Pile-Up, performed in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Published: 07th November 2016 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2016 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

rock

rock

By Express News Service

As part of the two-day NH7 weekender, The British Alt Rock Band, Dinosaur Pile-Up, performed in Hyderabad on Sunday. Shruti Haasan, who announced her collaboration with them in May, was seen enjoying their music.  A source said, “She was shooting in Hyderabad for her film with Pawan Kalyan. After pack up, she attended the concert with Lakshmi Manchu and Rana Daggubati. Shruti has been quite busy with her films and also for the music work she’s doing in London. Despite her hectic schedule, she was glad she found time to be able to watch the band perform on her home turf.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp