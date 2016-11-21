In the recent past, many celebrity Twitter accounts have been hacked including that of Rajinikanth’s. Now, the phones of leading K’town actresses Trisha and Hansika have been hacked.

Trisha

Trisha wrote on Twitter, “My tweeps and friends who know my number, pls WhatsApp yours and your name coz a certain jobless coward hacked and wiped my phone clean. You are best dealt with by cyber crime officials and karma. Amused to know I matter this much.”



Surprisingly, Hansika replied to it saying, “The same has happened to me. Guys please revert with your name at the end of your text.”

It looks like Trisha has apparently filed a complaint with cyber crime officials to deal with the issue.