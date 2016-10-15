Thai Princess meets Rajinikanth

By PTI

CHENNAI: Her Royal Excellency of Thailand Mom Luang Rajadarasri Jayankura had a meeting with Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth here.



Various topics were discussed during the nearly 30 minute meeting between Jayankura and Rajinikanth, yesterday, a press release said.



It was through the support of the Thailand leader that the shooting for some of the scenes of the actor's latest film "Kabali" was shot there, the release said.



"She informed the actor that there was a huge fan following for him in Thailand as he was highly popular".