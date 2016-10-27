The festival of lights that signifies good triumphing over evil, is just a couple of days away. For many celebrities, the day is a way to stay connected to their roots. With all set to celebrate and unwind, actresses who have their roots in other parts of the country share their festive plans with City Express.

Hansika Motwani

I don’t burst crackers as I’m concerned about pets and the environment. Generally, during Diwali, I have a hectic work schedule, but not this time. I’ll be spending time with my family in Mumbai. I have adopted 31 kids and I’ll be taking them out for shopping. Even as a child, I remember asking my mother to take me to old-age homes and orphanages. We will eat together; I have arranged for sweets and gifts for them. Also, I’ll play with them and give some advice (Laughs). The last time I saw them, they shared stories about their friends, school, classes and homework with me. My close friends will be dropping in at home. We also exchange gifts. All I want to do is have fun with them. Card parties with friends is also something I enjoy!

Favourite sweet: Hot jalebis

Nikki Galrani

This time I am not shooting for any film (thankfully!) on Diwali. After six years, I am going to celebrate the festival with family and close friends. I have two dogs, hence, I don’t entertain crackers. I’ll be home and am planning to gorge on delicacies. I am an avid foodie and I don’t believe in starving myself. Of course, after this, I’ll be sweating it out in the gym. After working round the clock on my films, I am looking forward to celebrating the special day. My designer friend has come up with exciting collections for me to wear for the festival.

Favourite sweets: Gulab jamuns, Rasgulla

Kajal Aggarwal

I am shooting now in Karaikudi and I’ll be off to Mumbai soon. I haven’t burst crackers in a long time. In fact, I don’t remember the last time I burst one, but I believe in celebrating festivals. I’ll be taking part in the puja and other rituals at home. It’s basically a family affair, which will go on for three days and all our relatives will be coming home. I am very excited! It’s a good time to connect with family and bond over some great food. I see festivals as an opportunity to be with loved ones, making memories and teach traditions, which will hopefully be carried on to the future genrations. We’ll be lighting diyas and candles all around the house. Also, I would like to forget my diet and eat loads of mithais. I can hit the gym later.



Favourite sweets: I have a massive sweet tooth and I can happily hog on anything that you give me! But I love Moong dal halwa and Laddoo

Vedhika

I’ll be spending time in Bengaluru (where my family is) and Mumbai (where my friends are). It feels good to be back home away from work (laughs). Even if it’s for one day, I’ll celebrate the festival with them. I’ll be lighting diyas around my villa and perform puja. We are very traditional in terms of rituals. I miss the festive feel.

Favourite sweets: Laddoo, coconut barfi

Piaa Bajpai

I’m desperately waiting to get back home, make rangoli at the entrance and twirl happily in my new lehenga! I will be leaving for my hometown, Uttar Pradesh, soon. I believe in celebrating festivals, doing pujas, and bursting crackers. Come on, it’s just for a day! Enjoy it. You can cooperate to make your streets clean the rest of 364 days. We celebrate Diwali for seven days and I will be home till November 3. I have a long list of gifts to give, so I have already started my shopping. I regularly talk to my family and they tell me what is happening there and how the city is preparing for the festival.

Favourite sweets: Rabdi, Jalebi with dahi , Milk cake