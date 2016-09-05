Vikram Prabhu's next, a family drama

Home Entertainment Tamil

Vikram Prabhu, whose last outing was Wagah (2016), has completed shooting for his next Veera Sivaji, which will hit screens by September 23. Directed by Ganesh Vinayaac of Thagaraaru fame, this film marks Shamili’s (better known as ‘Baby’ Shamili) acting debut as a heroine in Tamil cinema. Like many of the other Vikram’s films, this also has music by D Imman and cinematography by Sukumar.

“It’s a feel-good movie with all the necessary elements of a commercial entertainer, including action and comedy,” shares Ganesh. Vikram Prabhu plays the role of a call-taxi driver and Shamili plays a college student. The story is about the cabbie, who gets involved in an incident, during his drive from Puducherry to Kanyakumari.

VIKRAMa.jpg“There are some great romantic portions, too. We shot extensively in Puducherry and Chennai. For one song alone, we went to Georgia. Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu and Naan Kadavul Rajendran form the supporting cast,” he adds.

Ganesh zeroed in on Shamili because he felt she would be perfect for the role. Shamili is named Anjali in the film, “We wanted to name her character Anjali because Shamili is known for her hit film, Anjali (1990),” he explained.

The film is said to be inspired by the Maratha warrior Chhatrapathi Shivaji. Where has the director connected it though? “I wasn’t thinking about Vikram when I actually wrote the script, but things fell in place eventually. Vikram’s character name is Sivaji. I have read a lot about the warrior, he didn’t attack anyone directly. He used many tricks to attack his enemies. Vikram does the same with the villain in the film,” he shared.

Though the title Veera Sivaji gives an impression that the film will be an action thriller, Ganesh clarifies that the film even depicts the bond between the hero and a child. Did Vikram Prabhu have anything to do with the title? Vikram laughs, “I have no prerogative to decide on the title. I was initially apprehensive about the title as it has my grandfather’s name and I thought people may mistake it for a historical movie. But later, I was convinced with the script and agreed to be a part of it. Ganesh insisted that he couldn’t come up with a better title than this. It’s not a thriller, but an engaging family drama.”

Speaking about Shamili, Vikram smiles, “She was my sister’s classmate and we knew each other even before we signed the film.”

And what’s next? “I am learning with every film and now I am working on Mudi Sooda Mannan, directed by Prabhakaran. This is based on a real-life incident. The title is much relevant to the story. I am looking forward to it,” he smiles.

The songs of the Veera Sivaji album like Thaaru Maaru Thakkali Soru and Soppana Sundari, are already hits. In fact, Imman has made Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashree sing a song for the film. Veera Sivaji is produced by S Nanthagopal of Madras Enterprises, who had a successful run with Jayam Ravi and Hansika starrer Romeo Juliet (2015).

