Down the memory lane with Karthi

A loquacious kid looking all grown up and suave in a suit and looking every inch a gentleman — that’s Karthi for you. The star who recently entertained Tollywood with his movie Oopiri showed off his quirky self with a tie that had tiny prints of the safety pin at a Bru promotional event at Hyderabad recently. All it took was his half smile in his debut Paruthiveeran (2007) for girls to get enamoured by him. To break the ice, just say, I heard you were the naughty one among the two brothers and pat comes the reply, “Heyyy!! I am just talkative, he is the naughty one,” he laughed out loud, putting his brother and actor Suriya in the dock.

Karthi is amma chellam (mamma’s pet). Even now he sits down to chat with her abou their relatives. He says his father didn’t allow kids to have coffee, but he would secretly take a sip or two from his mom’s coffee tumbler and rush to school. Recalling his best coffee times, he said, “My college was in the outskirts of the city. It was a long walk from the college to the coffee shop. The place had a few broken iron benches and a long table. The anna who made coffee there was affectionate. We would leave our bags and sometimes change our clothes and bunk our classes.”

Suriya promotes his little brother’s films on social media. Karthi reminisced some moments with his brother. “Summer holidays were the best.We would travel to Coimbatore. We had to take a taxi, mostly Ambassadors, after we got off the train. Suriya and I would often fight for the passenger seat only to see a yellow board that read, ‘Welcome to Coimbatore’. Somehow, we both ended up in that seat. We would both stand to see the board. We come from a farming family and have played in the villages. That’s perhaps why we are grounded and we would like to pass this on to the next generation. I was in my grandma’s village just four days ago. It is so good to go back and watch my daughter play under the same tree I did.”

Google Karthi and you are sure to find umpteen pictures of his niece and nephew — Diya and Dev sitting on his lap. “Diya is the first child in the family. She is affectionate and she shares food with everybody. I think it comes from my anni. Dev is a livewire,” he shared. “They adore and take care of Umayaal, my daughter and she likes to go to their house. It’s her wonderland,” he added.

Quiz him on how he became fluent in Telugu and he says, “Nutan Prasad garu was our neighbour and he was a Telugu. His children are our friends. That’s the best thing about T Nagar as it has a lot of Telugu people. My father says one can’t separate Telugu people from the Tamilians there. Both the industries evolved together. Also, I used to work out every evening at RFC gym when I came here for shoot. The trainer didn’t know English and that way I learnt Telugu. Tamannaah claims she’s my Telugu teacher, but it’s our make-up artist Chakravarthy who actually is our teacher,” he said in Telugu.

Karthi is working as a lead on Kaatru Veliyidai with Mani Ratnam, to whom he was once an assistant director. “It’s like a child growing into a man! Mani sir takes my opinion now,” he said.