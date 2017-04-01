Home Entertainment Tamil

Champion of a cinematic cause

A Chennai man quit his software job to start a movement and a bookstore to promote and facilitate good cinema

Published: 01st April 2017 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2017 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Pic : Sunish Surendran

By Sudha Umashanker
Express News Service

Tucked away in a Chennai bylane is a bookstore dedicated to cinema, especially Kollywood. Founded by 31-year-old former software professional Arun in April last year, Pure Cinema is stocked
with books on World Cinema—tomes that are intended to teach cine lovers the craft—biographies, books on film appreciation and those chronicling the history of cinema.

Pure Cinema is much more than a bookstore—it is a one-stop shop for everything related to cinema. For the last nine years, Arun has been spearheading a movement that promotes, supports and facilitates good cinema. Ever since he enrolled as a Diploma in Film Technology student in the University of London and was exposed to new wave and Neorealism movements of France and Italy, Arun has made it his mission to try and replicate it in India.

Quitting his job in a software company in 2013, Arun decided to follow his passion. “If you are gripped by fear you will never make a decision. Had I continued in my job I may have earned enough money   but an artiste can never fit into a regular job. I have no regrets. We have influenced and touched so many people thanks to this movement and therefore the happiness derived from this is far greater,” he says.
As part of his movement, Thamizh Studio: Change Through Cinema, Arun has taken “good films” to rural areas. After screenings, he invites the audience to discuss films, their merits and demerits. He also holds workshops and programmes for village youngsters on the art and craft of film-making, cinema, networking, interactive events, film circles, etc. Thamizh Studio also awards independent film-makers and directors (Deepa Dhanraj and Anand Patwardhan are recent recipients).

To commemorate 100 years of Tamil cinema, Arun holds monthly sessions with directors, technicians and cinematographers, and is screening the best hundred feature and short films.
“All the ills of society are often attributed to cinema. I want to use the same medium to usher in change,” says Arun.

