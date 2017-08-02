When the title of a film was taken too seriously

By Express News Service

The shooting of Aruva Sandai had to be urgently stalled when the lead actor, Raja, got accidentally injured in the face, during a stunt sequence. Directed by Aadhirajan, the filmmaking had been going on at a brisk pace for over a month, until the shooting of one stunt sequence under the supervision of choreographer Thalapathy Dinesh.

The villain, played by Soundararajan, had to be shot attacking Raja with a sickle, but he ended up really landing the blow on the actor’s chin.

This reportedly caused the actor to begin profusely bleeding.

The team had to rush him to the nearest hospital. Thankfully, it wasn’t an injury that a day of rest couldn’t cure.

Aruva Sandai has Malavika Menon in the female lead, and the cast includes Aadukalam Naren, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ganja Karuppu.

The film is about honour killings.