Home Entertainment Tamil

When the title of a film was taken too seriously

The shooting of Aruva Sandai had to be urgently stalled when the lead actor, Raja, got accidentally injured in the face, during a stunt sequence.

Published: 02nd August 2017 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2017 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The shooting of Aruva Sandai had to be urgently stalled when the lead actor, Raja, got accidentally injured in the face, during a stunt sequence. Directed by Aadhirajan, the filmmaking had been going on at a brisk pace for over a month, until the shooting of one stunt sequence under the supervision of choreographer Thalapathy Dinesh.

The villain, played by Soundararajan, had to be shot attacking  Raja with a sickle, but he ended up really landing the blow on the actor’s chin.

This reportedly caused the actor to begin profusely bleeding.

The team had to rush him to the nearest hospital. Thankfully, it wasn’t an injury that a day of rest couldn’t cure.

Aruva Sandai has Malavika Menon in the female lead, and the cast includes Aadukalam Naren, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ganja Karuppu.

The film is about honour killings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aruva Sandai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp