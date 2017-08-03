Simbu gets an impressive crew

By Express News Service

After the AAA fiasco, Simbu seems to want to leave no stones unturned in showing he’s still got it. His next film, which’ll have him donning the director’s hat for the second time after Vallavan, has now been confirmed to have Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background score. It is also known that it will not have any songs or an interval break.

Yesterday, Simbu took to Twitter to announce his film’s cinematographer and editor.

The tweet read, “Santosh Sivan visuals, Yuvan Shankar Raja music and Antony cuts for a Silambarasan-TR film. Excited and humbled.”

This project will be his first time collaborating with the multiple National Award winning cinematographer. Antony has been his go-to editor, and the duo have worked together in many films, including Manmadhan, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Simbu also confirmed that Yuvan has completed the background score for the film and that he’d be shooting with finished scores for the first time.