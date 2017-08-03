Home Entertainment Tamil

Simbu gets an impressive crew

After the AAA fiasco, Simbu seems to want to leave no stones unturned in showing he’s still got it.

Published: 03rd August 2017 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2017 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After the AAA fiasco, Simbu seems to want to leave no stones unturned in showing he’s still got it. His next film, which’ll have him donning the director’s hat for the second time after Vallavan, has now been confirmed to have Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background score. It is also known that it will not have any songs or an interval break.  

Yesterday, Simbu took to Twitter to announce his film’s cinematographer and editor.

The tweet read, “Santosh Sivan visuals, Yuvan Shankar Raja music and Antony cuts for a Silambarasan-TR film. Excited and humbled.”

This project will be his first time collaborating with the multiple National Award winning cinematographer. Antony has been his go-to editor, and the duo have worked together in many films, including Manmadhan,  Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Simbu also confirmed that Yuvan has completed the background score for the film and that he’d be shooting with finished scores for the first time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Santosh Sivan Simbu Silambarasan STR Yuvan Shankar Raja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp