Simply Sridevi

I took this photograph while I was shooting for Mahendran’s Johnny. I’ve always admired Sridevi for her screen presence and charisma.

Published: 03rd August 2017 11:09 AM

By Stills Ravi
Express News Service

I think she’s one of the very few South Indian actresses who doesn’t throw tantrums on the sets, and I’ve noticed firsthand how she treats technicians and fellow artistes with respect. When someone asks for a picture, she obliges immediately.

On a lighter note, purely from a photographer’s perspective, avunga nose konjam perusa irukum, but I noticed that she knew how to pose accordingly. Those who’ve watched the films that were made during the peak of her career, will remember her for the refreshingly good characters she played and her incredible screen presence.

Looking back at this picture, I’ve wondered if it was the angle of her gaze, the way she carried herself, or just the way the story was told that makes this such an ageless hoto for me. She certainly left an impression on me when I walked out of the sets of Johnny.  

(The photographer has taken stills for more than 500 films over the last three decades.)

