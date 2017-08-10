Amala Paul in Tamil remake of 100 Degree Celsius?

By Express News Service

Amala Paul is said to be in talks for the Tamil-Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 100 Degree Celsius. Mithran Jawahar, known for remaking films, is directing this project.

A source close to the actress confirmed that talks are on, but she is yet to sign the project.

CE learns it’s going to be a women-centric film based on real-life incidents. The story revolves around the lives of five women - a banker, a homemaker, an IT professional, a TV reporter and a college student. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Hansika also has been approached.

Previously, there was buzz that Shriya Saran and Trisha had been approached for the film, but it has not been confirmed. It has been said that Nikesha Patel and Raai Laxmi were finalised to be a part of the film. However, official confirmation is awaited.