Home Entertainment Tamil

Amala Paul in Tamil remake of 100 Degree Celsius?

Amala Paul is said to be in talks for the Tamil-Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 100 Degree Celsius. Mithran Jawahar, known for remaking films, is directing this project.

Published: 10th August 2017 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2017 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Amala Paul - Express photo

By Express News Service

Amala Paul is said to be in talks for the Tamil-Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 100 Degree Celsius. Mithran Jawahar, known for remaking films, is directing this project.

A source close to the actress confirmed that talks are on, but she is yet to sign the project.

CE learns it’s going to be a women-centric film based on real-life incidents. The story revolves around the lives of five women - a banker, a homemaker, an IT professional, a TV reporter and a college student. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Hansika also has been approached.

Previously, there was buzz that Shriya Saran and Trisha had been approached for the film, but it has not been confirmed. It has been said that Nikesha Patel and Raai Laxmi were finalised to be a part of the film. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp