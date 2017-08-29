Home Entertainment Tamil

Director Ameer returns as actor in ‘MGR Pandiyan'

Last seen in a full-length role in 2009 Tamil film "Yogi", Ameer will be seen playing the lead in upcoming Tamil political satire "MGR Pandiyan".

Ameer Sulthan in Yogi.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Ameer Sultan, known for helming path-breaking Tamil films such as "Raam" and "Paruthiveeran", is returning to don the greasepaint after a hiatus of eight years.

"The film will throw the light on the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu. With factions fighting for power in the state, this will be a political satire that will appeal to all sections of the audience," director Adham Bhava told IANS.

The director further added that the film will portray Ameer in a new dimension.

The film also stars Anandraj, Ponvannan, Kanja Karuppu, Iman Annachi, Maganathi Shanker, Raj Kapoor, Kasali, Raja Simman and Bava Lakshmanan among others. 

Most actors will reprise real life political characters.

