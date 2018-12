By Express News Service

Oviya, who was roped in to play one of the heroines in Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3, is no longer a part of the film.

Sources say she has returned the advance she was paid for the film. It’s being said that the project has been getting delaying for a while, and the actor, therefore, had no other choice but to leave the project in order to accomodate her other films—Silukkuvarupatti Singam, and Deekay’s Kaatteri.

We hear that the Kanchana 3 team is now scouting for a replacement.