Superstar Rajinikanth turns 67, wishes pour in

By PTI

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth turned 67 today, with his fans leading the birthday celebrations.

The actor was, however, not in town, according to his publicist.

VIEW GALLERY | Rare pictures of Superstar Rajni

Enthusiastic Rajini fans celebrated their icon's birthday by conducting prayers, even as many of them thronged the city with a hope of catching a glimpse of the actor, currently busy with "Kala-Karikalan", touted as a sequel to his 2016 hit "Kabali".

Actor Dhanush, also the son-in-law of Rajinikanth, announced the launch of the film's second look coinciding with the veteran star's birthday today.

The picture shows Rajinikanth wearing dark glasses and a black shirt.

The film, being produced by Dhanush, has already set off a buzz among his fans.

Political and cinema world greeted the actor on his birthday.

In his twitter message, Actor Amitabh Bachchan termed Rajinkanth a "friend" and a "large-hearted colossus".

"To my dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large hearted Colossus !! Birthday greetings," he tweeted.

He also uploaded a picture of himself with Rajinikanth.

Actor Akshay Kumar, his co-star in "2.0", also greeted Rajinikanth on his birthday.

"Have always been in awe of your onscreen persona but working with you made me a bigger fan of you offscreen. They don't call you Superstar just like that. Keep shining the brightest@superstarrajini Sir," Akshay tweeted.

Have always been in awe of your onscreen persona but working with you made me a bigger fan of you offscreen. They don't call you Superstar just like that :) Keep shining the brightest @superstarrajini Sir #HappyBirthdaySuperStarRajinikanth — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2017

DMK leader MK Stalin, MDMK founder Vaiko and BJP state unit President Tamilisai Sounderrajan, actors Radhika, Kajal Aggarwal and Vikram Prabhu were among those who wished the superstar.

"#HBDSuperStarRajinikanth I, very sincerely, wish you a long, contented, happy and healthy life. @superstarrajini," tweeted Stalin.

Vaiko spoke to Rajinikanth over the phone and extended his birthday greetings, wishing him a long life and good health.

In a Tamil tweet, Soundararajan greeted "brother" Rajinikanth on behalf of the BJP state unit.

The political circle in Tamil Nadu is abuzz with speculation of the actor taking the political plunge, especially after his statement earlier this year asking his fans to "prepare for war". It was seen as his hint of a political entry.

At a fans' meeting in May this year, he said, "When war comes they (professionals) will come to the rescue of their motherland.. I have a profession, work, duty and so do you. Go to your places, do your duty, take care of your vocation.. Let us face the war when it comes." He had also complained that the "system is rotten" in the presence of leaders like Stalin and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss.

The actor has not made any loaded statements after that but his contemporary Kamal Haasan has gone ballistic against the ruling AIADMK on corruption, hinting he might make a political plunge.

In 1996, Rajinikanth had publicly criticised the then AIADMK government led by the late J Jayalalithaa on the law and order front, and had backed the then DMK-TMC combine, which swept the polls, routing AIADMK.