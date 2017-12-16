Home Entertainment Tamil

Irumbu Thirai: Vishal wanted to play the villain

Director Mithran says Vishal wanted to play the villain in Irumbu Thirai.

By Express News Service

Director Mithran says Vishal wanted to play the villain in Irumbu Thirai. The film, also starring Arjun and Samantha, deals with ATM frauds and forgery.

Mithran tells us, “Vishal initially thought of bringing in another actor (until then, he was on board as a producer), but after I finished the narration, he expressed interest in acting.

But he wanted the villain role. It’s that powerful. I forced him to be the hero though.” The antagonist role eventually went to Arjun. The film, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is scheduled to hit the screens
in January.

