CHENNAI: Actor and general secretary of the South India Artistes Association Vishal Krishna today appeared before the Madras High Court on a contempt of court plea filed against him.

The matter relates to the SIAA elections in 2015.

Vishal and his supporters were elected as SIAA office-bearers during the elections held that year.

After assuming charge, Vishal reportedly announced that action would be taken against former SIAA president R Sarath Kumar and then general secretary Radha Ravi.

The duo moved the Madras High Court following which an assurance was given to the court that no such action would be taken.

However, Sarath Kumar and Radha Ravi (both veteran actors) were removed from the Association's basic membership following which a contempt application was filed to punish Vishal and others for violating the assurance.

Actor R Sarathkumar along with Vijayakumar, Thyagu, Radha Ravi, S S R Kannan and Fathima Babu with actor Rajinikanth at his residence - Express Photo.

Justice MM Sundresh had issued statutory notice to Vishal and accordingly, he appeared before the judge today.

He submitted that the two were removed from the association following a demand from a majority of the SIAA members.

The judge dispensed with his appearance in future hearings and posted the case for January 18.