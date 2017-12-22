Anand Shankar, whose previous outing was the Vikram-starrer Iru Murgan, has teamed up with Studio Green now. Unconfirmed sources say that Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame is likely to be the hero of this untitled film. If this materialises, this venture will mark his debut in Kollywood.

We hear Anand has met Vijay recently with a script after seeing Arjun Reddy, and apparently, the actor really liked it. However, official confirmation is awaited. Earlier, rumours were abuzz that Vijay would be a part of Mani Ratnam’s film, and it was even said that the actor had turned down the offer.