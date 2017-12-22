As we had previously reported, Sunny Leone, who made a guest appearance in Vadacurry, is making her acting debut in Tamil with a period film. Directed by Vadivudaiyan of Thambi Vettothi Sundaram fame, it’s now revealed that Amresh Ganesh of Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva fame has been roped in as the composer for this untitled film.

Talking to CE about the project, Amresh says, “I’m happy that I’m getting to work with Sunny Leone. I’ve worked with Vadivudaiyan in Pottu and we share a good rapport.” The young music director says that a period film doesn’t get the same musical treatment as a regular commercial film. “Because of the script, there’s no scope to use electronic instruments. We’ll be using instruments that will give an ancient feel to the film, similar to the ones that were used for Baahubali.”

“The pre-production work is happening at full swing and I’ll start my work post Pongal. There will be five songs on the album,” adds Amresh, who’ll be leaving to Bangkok soon to commence on the composition. With his projects, Garjanai and Bhaskar Oru Rascal, up for release soon and Yung Mung Sung almost wrapped up, it seems like 2018 begins in style for Amresh.