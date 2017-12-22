Aruvi, which got released last week, has opened to rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike, but Lakshmy Ramakrishnan is quite peeved by what she perceives to be the film’s jibe at her show, Solvathellam Unmai, and consequently, herself.Though she says Aruvi is a good film, she says the story still resorts to ‘woman bashing in the form of spoof’. She points out, “Though films are fictional, they are a reflection of society. If director (Arun Prabhu Purushothaman) didn’t refer to me and what I do, why did he name the segment in the film, ‘Solvathellam Sathyam’? Also, why is the anchor shown to be speaking a Palakkad Iyer accent like me?”

Lakshmy says, “Cinema never lies, and if the makers had hidden agenda, it naturally shows. If someone has an issue with the format of the show, he should address that, and not attack me personally.”Lakshmy, in particular, is unhappy about what she calls Aruvi ‘portraying her in wrong light’. “It’s not right to belittle and demean a woman. I am not saying I am doing social work, but I anchor the show, just like I do my films: with social responsibility. So far, I have never compromised on my ethics for fame. I sincerely believe the show contributes in some way or the other to the less-privileged,” she adds.

In the film, Aruvi, the protagonist, is seen as a HIV-positive person who’s mistreated by the TV show host. “It’s unfortunate how Arun tried making a feminist film, but ended up putting a woman down. How’s it fair to bring my caste into it? It’s absolutely fine to generalise the concept of reality shows, but I can never tolerate personal remarks,” she says. Lakshmy had shared a post on social media saying the film’s plot was copied from an Egyptian film, Asmaa. She clarifies, “I never said it was copied. I said that if the allegations were true, I’d be disappointed from a creator’s point of view.”

Watch Lakshmy's full interview with Cinema Express:

She further elaborates, “Aruvi has sent out a wrong message to many that I manipulate the show like how it has been shown in the film. Only people who know me know who I actually am.”Interestingly, Lakshmy knew about the film at least three years ago. “I didn’t take it seriously then because I never thought it was going to tatter my reputation. After all, Tamil audiences are innocent, and they believe reel and real to be the same. So, I am forced to clarify and speak out.”Is she being overly sensitive? “Well, yes, I am. Most of us are. Maththadhellam just hypocrisy. Many films do this because my show is popular, and the audience can connect with it. But what Aruvi has done to me is simply harassment. Nalla vechchu senjutaanga.”