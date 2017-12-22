Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 is nearing completion and is expected to get released early next year. Posting this picture on Twitter, the actor, said, “VR 2 looking great, sounding great. Thanks to all techies who are making it possible. (From L to R) Marty, I, Kunal and Chris.

The screen has my late brother’s name as the producer. Would have sent him this pic first had he been around.” While Ghibran is the music director, Kamal Haasan himself has written, directed and co-produced the spy thriller, which will simultaneously hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The film also has Pooja Kumar, Andrea, Shekhar Kapur and Rahul Bose in important roles.

