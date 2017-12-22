Producer Sathish is confident about Sangu Chakkaram, that will release by the end of this month. “Like Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom and Idharku Thaane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Sangu... will be another quality film from us. We believe we have made an entertaining film with good content,” said Sathish.

Stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan, who has appeared in crucial action sequences, will debut as an actor in this spoof fantasy thriller.Directed by Mareesan, the story is about eight children who get into several funny encounters. Actor Nishesh, of Pasanga 2 fame, will play one of the eight leads in this film, which has music by Vishal Chandrashekhar.