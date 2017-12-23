CHENNAI: Rajinikanth's close friend on Friday said that the actor would disclose his plan of action regarding his entry in politics before December 31.

“On any day from 26th December to 31st December, he (Rajinikanth) will disclose his plan of action, thereafter there will not be any doubt regarding his political entry,” Tamilaruvi Manian said.

As the speculation over actor’s entry in politics is rife, his wife had in October said that Rajinikanth will soon take his decision on joining politics.

"It's his decision. He will take the decision and we will accept and respect whatever decision he takes," Latha Rajinikanth told media.

She also asserted that they were also waiting on her husband's official word on his political calling.

Earlier last month, actor Kamal Hassan said that he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decides to enter politics.

The actor said, "There are questions whether I will join hands with Rajinikanth in politics. If Rajini enters politics I'll join hands with him