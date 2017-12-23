CHENNAI: After months of speculation on actor Rajinikanth’s political entry, perhaps it’s time for the real thing. If the sense you get from sources close to him is anything to go by, the superstar will make the announcement on December 31, gift-wrapping it for his fans for the New Year.Last time around in May, he had just stopped short of announcing his political entry. This time, he is scheduled to meet his fans for six days consecutively from December 26. On the concluding day, he will disclose his future agenda in the political arena.

Thamizharuvi Manian, who has been advising the actor on his political entry, told The New Indian Express, “There is no change in Rajinikanth’s entry into politics. This time, he will definitely open up his mind to fans. I am sure he will contest the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.”On Friday, Manian had a one-on-one with the superstar but refused to share details. “I have no right to speak on behalf of Rajinikanth. We have met many times in the recent past. This time too, we had a detailed discussion. Please wait for a week or so.”

The Rajini fans association has been asked to appoint grassroots-level office-bearers as the network would be useful when he launches a political party, sources said.Significantly, both Rajini and fellow actor and wannabe politico Kamal Haasan have maintained an enigmatic silence on the by-election to RK Nagar. So far, they have not uttered a word. Rajini has scheduled his meeting with his fans a couple of days after the bypoll verdict.

Ahead of the interaction with fans, office-bearers of the fans association have started issuing identity cards to the participants. Rajini is expected to meet 1,000 a day. Chennai has been divided into three divisions as far as the fans association is concerned. From Chennai, 2,000 would get the opportunity to be up close with him.Fans from Krishnagiri will be the first to meet the actor on December 26. Incidentally, Rajinikant’s fans believe that the actor’s forefathers were from Krishnagiri district.