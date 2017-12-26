We had earlier told you that producer Hema Rukmani of Thenandal Studios Limited (TSL) would be teaming up with Dhanush for a project.

Later, it was speculated that the actor himself would be directing the film, besides playing the lead. Now, we hear that the makers will begin shooting for this film from August 2018. The buzz is that the project is partially set in the pre-Independence era. Dhanush will be returning to direction after his successful debut with Pa Paandi.

A source says, “Dhanush has been simultaneously writing scripts, but it’s too early to reveal any information.”