Actor-producer RK Suresh, whose last release was Palli Paruvathile, has acquired the Tamil remake rights of the Telugu film, Napoleon, that features Anand Ravi in the lead.

Reports suggest that Suresh will essay the lead role and produce the film.

A source reveals that Samuthirakani has been roped in to play an important character, and also adds, “Varalaxmi may play the female lead, but she’s yet to be signed on officially.”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Suresh have earlier collaborated on Thaarai Thappattai. We hear Suresh is also in talks with a few Bollywood actors for a negative role in the film.