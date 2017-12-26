The dubbing work of Jayam Ravi-starrer Tik Tik Tik is going on in full swing in the city. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan of Miruthan fame, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj and Singaporean actor Aziz Aaron. Sources say, “The team is focussing a lot on post-production as the film is heavy on VFX scenes, which approximately amounts to 80 minutes. Almost 90 per cent of the film is over. We are looking to release the film for Independence Day next year. Everybody is working round the clock to ensure this.”

In the teaser, Jayam Ravi was seen as a magician as well as an astronaut. But there’s no official confirmation from the makers if he plays a dual role in the film.