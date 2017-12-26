CHENNAI: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth continues to play his cards close to his chest and said he will announce his decision about a political entry on December 31.

Addressing his fans at the Raghavendra Mandabam in Kodambakkam here on the first day of his meet an greet with fans, the veteran actor said his knowledge about politics is the reason behind his treading carefully.

"I know the problems that come with politics", he said.

Rajnikanth said he was not saying he would enter politics but would only announce his "political stance" on that day.

The actor said he was not new to politics, however, it required time to "study and strategise". "We will see when the war comes and war is nothing but an election."

"One has to win a war. Bravery is not enough to win the war. Strategy is needed," Rajinikanth said.

He said more than the people, the media was interested in knowing about his political plans.

He also advised his fans not to focus on the negative information being circulated in the social media. "Focus on positive thoughts," he said.

He did not disclose whether his possible political plunge would be independent venture or on the back of another party.

Inspite of Rajinikanth's clarification that today's meet and greet at Chennai was not his political entry, cries of "Naalaya Mudhalvar" ( Future CM) filled the auditorium.

Fans and association leaders close to Rajinikanth, however, claim that Rajinikanth's entry into politics is confirmed and they are awaiting the big announcement.

Rajinikanth will be meeting fans across the state again, in the run up to his big announcement on December 31.

Being vocal about State politics as early as 1996, rumours of Rajinikanth's political entry have being doing the rounds repeatedly.

With actors such as Kamal Haasan and Vishal taking the political plunge this year, rumours of the 'Superstar' entering politics have only gone louder.

In November, Rajinikanth had told reporters that there was no hurry for him to enter politics.

In May, while addressing a large gathering of his fans, Rajinikanth had said he would choose the path of politics if "God willing".

"God decides what we have to do in life at every phase. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow.

"If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people," he had said.

