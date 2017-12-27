Ananda Krishnan of Metro fame and Ashok Selvan have teamed up for a crime thriller. Now, we hear, the makers are considering naming the film, Oxygen.

A source says, “While the director strongly feels Oxygen would be an appropriate title for the film, there are a few in the team who disagree.

A Telugu project with the same name was released this year with Gopichand in the lead. So, they’re wondering whether it would be a good idea to use the same name.”

The film has Ashok Selvan playing a customs officer. “I trust it’ll be as interesting as Metro (the director’s previous film),” says Ashok.

Ashok is best known for his performances in 'Pizza 2: The Villa' and 'Thegidi'.